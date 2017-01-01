Events
Brady, Patriots beat Dolphins in regular season finale
49ers Team Grades: SF Comes Up Just Short At Home Against Seattle
Packers: Team ready for playoff test that Giants will bring
Sooners go to the trick play well against Auburn
Gary Kubiak tells Broncos he's retiring after emotional win over Raiders
Manchester City v Burnley preview
How to Watch Packers-Lions NFL Sunday Night Football Live Stream Online
Liverpool vs Man City Klopp expects defence to decide Anfield showdown
Nittany Lions to Watch in the Rose Bowl
Efficiency on Third Down Key to Ohio State Winning Fiesta Bowl
PATCO Offers Free Rides Between New Jersey, Philadelphia for New Year's Eve
Mind the Founders: Electoral College still has a vital role to play
5 keys to victory for Washington in Peach Bowl
Dana White defends Ronda Rousey's refusal to speak to the media
Tyrod Taylor blows off reporters to end season
Time to take back American health care
Successful passage of the measure would allow a detailed follow-up repeal bill to pass through Congress without fear of a filibuster by Senate Democrats. But I'm not sure that would work politically. Some lawmakers on Tuesday questioned the wisdom of planning clashing meetings, each created to advance a partisan agenda.
Watch National Championship Game online
Clemson WRs Mike Williams and Deon Cain were unavailable for last year's title game - Williams due to injury, Cain due to suspension - and they'll join a host of other playmakers who surround Watson, from a two-time 1,000-yard rusher in Wayne Gallman to a unsafe tight end in Jordan Leggett.
In Allentown, Casey vows 'to fight like hell' against Obamacare repeal
Matt Moore Destroyed by Thunderous Bud Dupree Hit
PJ Fleck named Minnesota coach: 'I am here to change the culture'
Texans Beat Raiders 27-14 In AFC Wild Card Game
Manchester United hardens over Reading Qualifiers
Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney Hold Coaches News Conference in Tampa
Facebook employees form fake news task force
Although you can see the lie in every single word of the information, this was one of the most famous fake USA elections news stories, to the point where it was shared 98,000 on Facebook . An anonymous Facebook employee from this task force has stated that it was "crazy" for Mark Zuckerberg to dismiss the idea that Facebook might have influenced elections so easily.
Who won the World Series? Don't ask Google Home
And while Google's Home isn't always flawless , it's good enough that I got very comfortable asking it basic queries without a moment's thought, instead of carefully crafting sentences before even opening my mouth, as I've had to do with other voice gadgets.
Phil Schiller justifies the compromises of the MacBook Pro
Second, definitely newer cameras offer Wi-Fi connectivity but not all models have this. Apart from that, Kuo's crystal ball also points to the maturing of the USB-C market, as well as an uptick in Touch adoption, which would be vital factors in ensuring that customers are itching to obtain an upgrade.
Trump presidency doesn't change need for Canadian carbon price, says Trudeau
The Liberals have made the fight against climate change one of the motifs of their government since coming to power a year ago, and had a highly sympathetic Democratic partner in Washington under the administration of President Barack Obama.
Harvick at ease in must-win situation at Phoenix
Kevin Harvick has dominated in the desert, winning five of the last six races. Harvick has a stellar record at Phoenix, where he's an eight-time Cup victor . "We could take one of their (Hendrick Motorsports) backup speedway cars, call it Greg Ives Racing and go from there". "We are usually searching for something that I like that they are good to try and adapt to".
Rob Kardashian thinks Dream has Kris Jenner's 'haircut'
WATCH: Dream Kardashian Makes Her Snapchat Debut and She's Already Wearing a Flower Crown! This face says it all and melts my heart @robkardashian ! An insider revealed to the mag, " Rob and Chyna are so happy". Rob took to social media on Thursday to share his excitement at Dream's arrival. Baby Dream is so gorgeous in her first photos and has tons of hair.
One-sided Big 12 showdown: No. 8 Oklahoma routs No. 10 WVU
According to ESPN.com, both of these teams are ranked in the top 15 of both the college football playoff ranks and AP Poll this week. Dede Westbrook had only had two catches for 100 yards, but he had a 75-yard catch-and-run that deflated the Mountaineers .
PV Sindhu breezes past Sun Yu to win maiden China Open title
I was quite confident. But here is PV Sindhu, whose big event temperament has been so outrageously brilliant that she still had to check one box of the everyday badminton circuit: a Super Series title. After returning back to the homeland, she received a warm welcome by the people. Binjiao had defeated Sindhu at the French Open and went on to win the Super Series title last month.
What to Buy and Skip on Black Friday
We got there at midnight, but the lines had already wrapped around the entire store. Retailers aren't responsible for the decisions you make. Consumers shopping for an affordable gadgets and and other tech related goodies should be keeping an eye to Target .com on November 20th throughout November 24th - Thanksgiving day .
Pro-Assad forces fire on convoy leaving east Aleppo - rescue workers
Thousands of people, including a large number of civilians, have been killed during the fierce fighting between Syrian government forces, backed by Russian Federation , and rebels. More buses, as well as ambulances, are expected to follow although it remains unclear how long the total evacuation of what was once rebel territory will take.
Renzi starts final days as Italy premier with party huddle
The head of state responded by asking him to stay on as a caretaker premier to handle routine government business, according to a statement released by Mattarella's office. After the referendum, Daisuke Karakama, chief market economist for Mizuho said the EURUSD may fall to 1.02 in January-March period as European elections make investors wary.
China Urges US to Block Transit by Taiwanese President
I don›t think so!, Trump said in a series of tweets, criticising China for the first time over the currency manipulation and South China Sea (SCS) dispute. China lodged a diplomatic complaint in response. Both Beijing and Taipei in principle consider themselves the only legitimate power in charge of both China and Taiwan.
74% of HIV-positive gay men say they've received sexual rejection
The Population Council helps develop and test HIV programs. "We came up with the idea to host an art exhibition featuring art work focusing on the color red or featuring HIV/AIDS themes". Myanmar is one of 35 countries that account for 90 percent of new HIV infections globally each year. Also speaking, National coordinator of the Association of Women Living With HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (ASWHAN), Assumpta Reginald, called for greater attention to the removal of barriers to the prevention of ...
Chiefs' Johnson leaves game vs Raiders with Achilles injury
It is a game that could help decide who ends up winning the division title. Otherwise, Carr and his teammates are looking at starting the postseason away from the Coliseum as a wild card team instead of receiving a likely first-week bye and playing at home.
NFC Wild Card: Lions at Seahawks start time
After the conclusion of Sunday Night Football in Week 17, we now know the playoff seeding for both the AFC and NFC playoff pictures. Despite the excitement of the Packers offense versus the Giants defense match-up, this game will more than likely come down to the Giants offense against the Packers defense .
Nail-biting 5-4 outdoor victory for Leafs over Red Wings
The Leafs won their fifth straight game with a 5-4 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings in the Centennial Classic outdoors in Toronto on Sunday, getting the game-winning goal from rookie sensation Auston Matthews on a slick back-hand shot.
Brady, Patriots beat Dolphins in regular season finale
Tom Brady threw for 276 yards and three scores Sunday to help the Patriots clinch home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs by beating the Miami Dolphins 35-14. ► Miami was run over in the first 30 minutes. Following another unsuccessful offensive possession for Miami , New England marched right back down the field on a 15-play, 82-yard drive capped off by Gostkowski's 26-yard field goal.
49ers Team Grades: SF Comes Up Just Short At Home Against Seattle
Now the teams will meet up in a first-round playoff game, with a tough road game awaiting the victor . And it's because of that performance that we've got high marks all around for what Seattle did on Sunday. Seattle's offense has been notorious for disappearing on the road this season. The Seahawks came back from a 14-3 deficit to beat the San Francisco 49ers on the road yesterday in a freakish game.
Packers: Team ready for playoff test that Giants will bring
Seven out of nine ESPN experts believe the Packers are going to win this game. EAGLES 27, COWBOYS 13 Tony Romo threw his first touchdown pass in almost 14 months and the playoff-bound Cowboys played it safe. "My injuries have definitely subsided, the rehab has continued but I'm healing up at the right time ". Rodgers declined to compare this Packers team to the 2010 title team.
Spartans hoping to upset Penn State in season finale
It was the kind of play football coaches forgive but don't forget. A victory over Northwestern on November 5 allowed MI to reach the 20-win mark with six matches to go in the 2016 regular season, matching their nine-win conference record from previous year .
Pokemon GO: Nearby Tracking System Expands To Newer Areas; Sightings Feature Changed
The company started testing the new Nearby feature in limited markets, and recently increased the number of locations where players get to use the tracking feature again. This would explain then why Ditto wasn't originally in the game when it launched, as the Transforming Pokemon is quite a bit different than your standard catch.
Countries Reaffirm Commitment to Paris Climate Deal, Isolating Trump Even More
In fact, as noted by The Huffington Post , the us and every other party that agreed to the terms of the Paris Agreement have complete control over their own energy use. He is a climate change denier. "I have an open mind to it". But for Trump, who previously threatened to back out of the agreement entirely and stop funding, any step forward is a good one - even though he still lags far behind that bastion of liberal tree-huggers, the Pentagon.
Oil prices rise in anticipation of cut
Brent crude futures settled down 17 cents, or 0.35 per cent at $US48.95 a barrel. A jump in oil prices helped pull US stocks to record highs Monday as investors continue to hope for a cut in oil production that could help prices go higher.
Amazon And Target Reveal Amazing PS4 Pro Discounts
This bundle comes with a console, controller, and copy of Gears of War 4 for Xbox One and Windows 10. Xbox One Scorpio will be released in 2017. Is it powerful enough to render games at 4K resolution or should developers focus on other enhancements like frame rate, image quality through supersampling, etc.? These links leave Siliconera.