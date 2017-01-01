Countries Reaffirm Commitment to Paris Climate Deal, Isolating Trump Even More

In fact, as noted by The Huffington Post , the us and every other party that agreed to the terms of the Paris Agreement have complete control over their own energy use. He is a climate change denier. "I have an open mind to it". But for Trump, who previously threatened to back out of the agreement entirely and stop funding, any step forward is a good one - even though he still lags far behind that bastion of liberal tree-huggers, the Pentagon.