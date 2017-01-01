Events
Randy Gregory hopes to continue playing into playoffs
Cowboys' offense finds its groove in beatdown of Lions
Box office collection: Aamir Khan's Dangal beats Salman Khan's Sultan
Golden State Warriors face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers
Pittsburgh Steelers score 21 in 4th vs. Baltimore Ravens, clinch AFC North
With leap year, Hanukkah coincides with Christmas
Jets coach Bowles hospitalized, doesn't travel with team
Draymond Green welcomes son, returns to Golden State Warriors
Salvation Army losing money
Bengals, Lewis react to AJ Green decision
Kap engineers fourth quarter comeback to snap 49ers' 13-game losing streak
Raiders QB Carr helped off with lower leg injury
North Carolina Senate defeats bid to repeal controversial 'bathroom bill'
'Dangal' a very challenging first film
Gary Cahill wants club record for wins when Chelsea play Bournemouth
Efficiency on Third Down Key to Ohio State Winning Fiesta Bowl
Fall camp opened at Clemson with a video, highlights of a brilliant 2015 season that ended with tough-to-take images of Alabama celebrating a national championship at the Tigers' expense. "It was such a big moment for us", said Tajh Boyd , Clemson's quarterback in both games. If you believe me, we'll change Clemson. Let's take a look at a few different qualities that make him one of the best quarterbacks in America.
PATCO Offers Free Rides Between New Jersey, Philadelphia for New Year's Eve
At 5 p.m., guests are invited to toast to Germany's New Year's Eve with a complimentary glass of champagne or sparkling wine for adults and a parade with the Hofbrauhaus Chicago band for the younger guests. There are plenty of songs that engage towards New Year Celebrations. TTC, GO Transit free after 7 p.m. . Gibbons says the upfront fare will take into account all the factors that typically affect the price of a trip, including how many people are requesting rides, the length of ...
Mind the Founders: Electoral College still has a vital role to play
5 keys to victory for Washington in Peach Bowl
Dana White defends Ronda Rousey's refusal to speak to the media
Tyrod Taylor blows off reporters to end season
Putin says Russia, Turkey reach deal on Syria ceasefire
Cody Garbrandt busts out dance move after ducking punches
Uber Takes Its App Down New Road with Redesign
The new Uber app now displays a whole activity section once you're on a trip, allowing you to change Pandora stations, see nearby restaurants and attractions, and check transit times for any bus or train stations you might be headed to. Uber will then send a push notification to your friend requesting permission to use their current location as the destination point for your trip.
Turkish Airlines bans Galaxy Note 7 from all flights
Samsung has tried its utmost to reverse its fortunes , but the company has miserably failed at fixing the issue which caused its Galaxy Note 7 to heat up and ultimately explode. The official chose to remain unnamed. For 2017, it is expected that the Galaxy S8 will be released in the first half, with the Galaxy Note 8 launching in the latter part of next year.
Google Pixel: Is Verizon Hurting The Phone's Credibility?
Voice commands are recognized nearly instantly, even from across the room, which is something I continually struggle with when using Siri. Let's see how the Pixel XL shapes up to the likes of the Samsung Note 7 or the iPhone 7 Plus in our Google Pixel XL hands-on review.
Rob Kardashian thinks Dream has Kris Jenner's 'haircut'
WATCH: Dream Kardashian Makes Her Snapchat Debut and She's Already Wearing a Flower Crown! This face says it all and melts my heart @robkardashian ! An insider revealed to the mag, " Rob and Chyna are so happy". Rob took to social media on Thursday to share his excitement at Dream's arrival. Baby Dream is so gorgeous in her first photos and has tons of hair.
Regulation Comes Next as Most Legalization Measures Passed
At final tally, 53.6 percent of MA voters approved the ballot question, with 46.4 percent in opposition. Voters in Arizona said no to the drug being taken recreationally - although it has been allowed for medicinal purposes there since 1996.
Melania Trump: Twitter welcomes new first lady to White House
The wife of the new USA President has repeatedly stated that she has never violated laws of United States immigration and became an American citizen legally. "I would support him". "I am happy for Melania ". Whom he thanked profusely and who we will no doubt be seeing a lot more of from now on? Chelsea Clinton called Melania's comments "a little ironic" considering Trump's tendency to Tweet (and, yes, vocalize) opinions that can easily be considered "too mean and too tough".
What to Buy and Skip on Black Friday
We got there at midnight, but the lines had already wrapped around the entire store. Retailers aren't responsible for the decisions you make. Consumers shopping for an affordable gadgets and and other tech related goodies should be keeping an eye to Target .com on November 20th throughout November 24th - Thanksgiving day .
Iran tells OPEC it raised supply by most since sanctions
If that's true, then it's a new dynamic in global oil politics that could remove a sticking point that led Iran and Saudi Arabia to scuttle OPEC's previous attempt to form a pact in April. All eyes are now on OPEC ahead of the November 30 meeting where the group aims to agree to a production cut to between 32.5 million and 33 million barrels a day from record levels of 33.83 million barrels a day in October.
Oil prices dip on rising crude inventories, as US polls start closing
Benchmark Brent crude rose 0.9 per cent to $US45.98 a barrel at 2.43pm on Monday in London . The European Brent oil grew by 1.18% to 46.12 Dollars per barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude grew by 1.38% to a value of 44.68 USD per barrel.
74% of HIV-positive gay men say they've received sexual rejection
The Population Council helps develop and test HIV programs. "We came up with the idea to host an art exhibition featuring art work focusing on the color red or featuring HIV/AIDS themes". Myanmar is one of 35 countries that account for 90 percent of new HIV infections globally each year. Also speaking, National coordinator of the Association of Women Living With HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (ASWHAN), Assumpta Reginald, called for greater attention to the removal of barriers to the prevention of ...
Chiefs' Johnson leaves game vs Raiders with Achilles injury
It is a game that could help decide who ends up winning the division title. Otherwise, Carr and his teammates are looking at starting the postseason away from the Coliseum as a wild card team instead of receiving a likely first-week bye and playing at home.
Raiders score 29 straight points to rally past Bills
They bounced back from an overtime win over the Buccaneers to beat Denver the following week. The next minute, they're walking off the field, 38-24 losers. In an offensive struggle of a first half the Bills would not give up the lead for long putting together the only touchdown drive of the first half following the Raiders score.
China says Trump clear about Taiwan, in touch with his team
The fact that Trump's first impulse after the uproar over the call was to lash out at critics and at China does not inspire confidence about his ability to defuse tension and get a possibly unsafe situation under control. China's state news agency Xinhua on Monday issued a commentary warning against focusing on the president-elect's "sensational claims". "Succeeding a mostly upward U.S".
With fires under control, Israel turns to recovery efforts
Arson appeared to be behind some of the blazes, Netanyahu said. Police have arrested 23 people suspected of lighting fires or inciting arson, and interrogated another seven. He added that the conditions of this fire were much more complicated than the Carmel forest fire in 2010, in which 44 people, many police officers, were killed.
Golden State Warriors face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers
Thompson said the ball simply didn't find Curry. Kyrie Irving exploded in the 4th quarter and hit the game-winning shot with 3 seconds left. One main character was missing. What's scarier is that Curry becoming a non scoring-factor in this game was not a stunning development. This was Jefferson's third technical in three games.
Jets coach Bowles hospitalized, doesn't travel with team
He has just one pick in the 11 games since coming back from his four-game Deflategate suspension - and the 214 yards left him 53 yards shy of passing Dan Marino for fourth place on the all-time list. He is the 30th player to reach the 300-field goal mark. The source noted that Bowles didn't seem sick at the time of the interaction. At the receiver position, Danny Amendola's been shut down with an ankle injury down the stretch, which has simply resulted in rookie Malcolm Mitchell getting ...
Draymond Green welcomes son, returns to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green missed Thursday night's 117-101 Warriors win against the Brooklyn Nets after the birth of his first child. "Somehow we have to figure out when teams do turn up their juice ... Though center Zaza Pachulia (15 points, 14 rebounds, four assists) acquitted himself well throughout, not until everybody joined in was the league's least-talented team exposed.
Bengals, Lewis react to AJ Green decision
The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly without Vontaze Burfict , A.J. Green, Tyler Eifert , Gio Bernard, and Clint Boling, plus Jeremy Hill is questionable. LaFell has six touchdown receptions this season, one shy of the career high he set with New England in 2014. Houston is 5-0 in the division, so they hold the tiebreaker, but they'd still be well off to win these final two games in order to make the postseason.
Kap engineers fourth quarter comeback to snap 49ers' 13-game losing streak
In the Niners' case, the belief that a second win can lead to bigger things is more grounded in the idea that this is a young team that needs to learn how to win before it can do so on a consistent basis. Personally, I don't like rooting for them to lose until they have well and truly lost, and I think I hit that point just before Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Rams kicked off.
Spartans hoping to upset Penn State in season finale
It was the kind of play football coaches forgive but don't forget. A victory over Northwestern on November 5 allowed MI to reach the 20-win mark with six matches to go in the 2016 regular season, matching their nine-win conference record from previous year .
Pokemon GO: Nearby Tracking System Expands To Newer Areas; Sightings Feature Changed
The company started testing the new Nearby feature in limited markets, and recently increased the number of locations where players get to use the tracking feature again. This would explain then why Ditto wasn't originally in the game when it launched, as the Transforming Pokemon is quite a bit different than your standard catch.
Countries Reaffirm Commitment to Paris Climate Deal, Isolating Trump Even More
In fact, as noted by The Huffington Post , the us and every other party that agreed to the terms of the Paris Agreement have complete control over their own energy use. He is a climate change denier. "I have an open mind to it". But for Trump, who previously threatened to back out of the agreement entirely and stop funding, any step forward is a good one - even though he still lags far behind that bastion of liberal tree-huggers, the Pentagon.
Oil prices rise in anticipation of cut
Brent crude futures settled down 17 cents, or 0.35 per cent at $US48.95 a barrel. A jump in oil prices helped pull US stocks to record highs Monday as investors continue to hope for a cut in oil production that could help prices go higher.
Amazon And Target Reveal Amazing PS4 Pro Discounts
This bundle comes with a console, controller, and copy of Gears of War 4 for Xbox One and Windows 10. Xbox One Scorpio will be released in 2017. Is it powerful enough to render games at 4K resolution or should developers focus on other enhancements like frame rate, image quality through supersampling, etc.? These links leave Siliconera.