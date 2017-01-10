Events
Sen. Al Franken Obliterates Republicans For Having No Plan To Replace Obamacare
Why Did Senate Dems Dump Their Star Witness Against Sessions?
Alibaba Founder Ma Describes Trump Meeting As Very Productive
TV Anchor Accidentally Triggers Wave Of Amazon Dollhouse Purchases
Fifa Vote To Expand World Cup To 48 Teams
President Obama To Bid Farewell In Tonight's Speech
Paul Ryan: ObamaCare repeal will have replacement
Time to take back American health care
Watch National Championship Game online
In Allentown, Casey vows 'to fight like hell' against Obamacare repeal
Matt Moore Destroyed by Thunderous Bud Dupree Hit
PJ Fleck named Minnesota coach: 'I am here to change the culture'
Texans Beat Raiders 27-14 In AFC Wild Card Game
Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney Hold Coaches News Conference in Tampa
1st ODI: Kohli starts picture-perfect, leads India to triumph
Following a successful start to his Test reign, Virat Kohli would be looking to celebrate his appointment as the sole commander of the Indian cricket team on a similarly glorious note when they take on a dangerous-looking England in the first of the three-match one-day worldwide series here at the MCA Stadium on Sunday.
S.Korea prosecutors seek arrest of Samsung heir
While most countries would have no problem locking a businessman up if they think he has committed a crime, South Korea has to factor in the economic impact the arrest will cause. The head of Samsung is also accused of embezzlement and perjury, according to the prosecution's application for an arrest warrant, Reuters reports.
The Best 2016 Amazon Prime Black Friday Deals On Amazon
Target is also offering some great online sales this year. Best Buy's Black Friday deals kick off online at 12:01 a.m. It is still officially one day away and already many shoppers are focused on Black Friday deals. While many large retailers like Nordstrom will keep their doors shut this Thanksgiving, others will try to take advantage of what some are calling a new tradition, that is shopping on Thanksgiving.
Amazon Going Around The World; Will The World Know It?
For the current quarter, Netflix forecast a gain of 5.2 million subscribers, predicting 3.75 million of them would come from countries outside the US. Yes! You heard that right! Amazon Prime was launched in India with an introductory price of Rs 499, which is valid for a year. As we said, today is your lucky day because Amazon is kicking off its week-long Black Friday Deals Week sales event with a special one-day offer.
Facebook employees form fake news task force
Although you can see the lie in every single word of the information, this was one of the most famous fake USA elections news stories, to the point where it was shared 98,000 on Facebook . An anonymous Facebook employee from this task force has stated that it was "crazy" for Mark Zuckerberg to dismiss the idea that Facebook might have influenced elections so easily.
Watch season 6 finale online
Rumors say that Peters might play a cameo during Roanoke's finale and AHS viewers are raving about it having missed his wittingly charming character on the show. Flora's paranormal friendship discredits her story in the eyes of the jury, and Lee is once again acquitted - but still loses Flora to Mason's protective family.
Nationals' Scherzer, Boston's Porcello win Cy Young Awards
Porcello topped the league with a 5.91 strikeout-to-walk ratio and came in second in walks plus hits per innings pitched (WHIP) at 1.01. Porcello received eight of the 30 first-place votes in balloting conducted by the Baseball Writers Association of America , finishing with 137 points.
Trump presidency doesn't change need for Canadian carbon price, says Trudeau
The Liberals have made the fight against climate change one of the motifs of their government since coming to power a year ago, and had a highly sympathetic Democratic partner in Washington under the administration of President Barack Obama.
Sunoco Logistics acquiring Energy Transfer
The debt is now trading at $96.50 and was trading at $93.00 last week. Stock exchanged hands with the total volume of 4.38 Million shares, as contrast to its average volume of 777,307.00 shares. Therefore, the stated figure displays a quarterly performance of 0.70% and year to date performance of 43.80%. In present time, Zacks gets daily electronic information feeds and printed reports from more than 185 Canadian and USA brokerages, produced by over 2,600 analysts amounting to more than ...
One-sided Big 12 showdown: No. 8 Oklahoma routs No. 10 WVU
According to ESPN.com, both of these teams are ranked in the top 15 of both the college football playoff ranks and AP Poll this week. Dede Westbrook had only had two catches for 100 yards, but he had a 75-yard catch-and-run that deflated the Mountaineers .
PV Sindhu breezes past Sun Yu to win maiden China Open title
I was quite confident. But here is PV Sindhu, whose big event temperament has been so outrageously brilliant that she still had to check one box of the everyday badminton circuit: a Super Series title. After returning back to the homeland, she received a warm welcome by the people. Binjiao had defeated Sindhu at the French Open and went on to win the Super Series title last month.
Trump thanks Putin for Christmas letter, offers to restore relations
Trump has also suggested that US allies such as Japan, South Korea and Saudi Arabia, all of whom rely on the USA nuclear deterrent, could acquire nuclear weapons for their own defense. "Otherwise it all begins to look unseemly". In response, U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby remarked , "Obviously, we don't agree and have issues with Russian Federation on a variety of issues, but dialogue has not been broken".
Box office collection: Aamir Khan's Dangal beats Salman Khan's Sultan
Dangal again failed to BEAT Salman Khan's Sultan . Dangal's most pointed barbs, though, are aimed at the status of women in rural India. These were the questions everyone had on their minds. Dangal earned a whopping Rs 29.78 crore on its first day. While Geeta won the gold in the 55kg category, becoming the first female wrestler to do so, Babita won the silver in the 51kg category.
German Police Seek Tunisian in Connection With Truck Attack in Berlin
Despite the manhunt, Berlin appeared much quieter Wednesday than was the case in Paris and Brussels, Belgium, in the aftermath of recent terror attacks there, when the noise of helicopters and sirens filled the streets for days. Italian police said the 24-year-old had been in Chambery in France before starting his train journey to the city. The group claimed credit for a knife attack in October that killed a teenage boy.
Heavy snowfall could hit parts of southeastern Sask. on Christmas, Boxing Day
While the skies on Christmas day are expected to be mostly sunny, the wind is expected to kick up to as high as 45 miles per hour , which could cause problems on the highways. The forecast by the National Weather Service shows a 70 percent chance of rain tonight, which will increase to 80 percent by Saturday morning. Downtown Los Angeles has received 3.9 inches since the October 1 start of the "water year".
Donald Trump takes on ex-president Bill Clinton
Dunn questioned. "They're the ones who wanted Hillary to win". President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter Tuesday to strike out at an insult from Bill Clinton. Carranza served as deputy administrator of the Small Business Administration under Bush. So you might be wondering why everyone is still talking about the USA election then? Regarding the familiar refrain that Trump only won because of his appeal to racial anger, it overlooks the serious and real challenges that all voters ...
Manchester United hardens over Reading Qualifiers
Everton were eliminated in a 2-1 defeat to EPL champions Leicester City after a double by Nigerian striker Ahmed Musa. Of the five Premier League teams to go out, three of them went out to lower league opposition. "What a game! It was a real old-fashioned cup tie". They are two different players. In many eyes, Rooney will never quite be forgiven for the episode in October 2010 when he decided he wanted to leave, then further strained his relationship with club and fans by issuing a ...
Behind Rawls, Seahawks start to regain identity
On Saturday evening, however, the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver made a name for himself with just one ridiculous catch against the Detroit Lions. But Houston should at least be able to run the ball against an Oakland defense that made Justin Forsett look like Terrell Davis last weekend.
Team USA will play Team Canada in the final today
The U.S. -Russia semifinal, meanwhile, was more electrifying, with talent rising to the top as the teams traded scoring chances and playing a speed game. He beat the goalies between the legs on all four attempts in the two games. Troy Terry scored four goals and seven points for the US , but it was his prowess in the shootout that made him a legend.
Cleveland Cavaliers Are Lining Up Pieces To Trade For A Point Guard
Cleveland is finalizing a deal to acquire shooting guard Kyle Korver from the Atlanta Hawks, a person familiar with the deal told USA TODAY Sports. For his career, he's an 42.9 percent three-point shooter with the Hawks , Utah Jazz , Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers . To be honest, I don't know.
Here's a look at the Steelers-Dolphins playoff matchup
The Dolphins are giving up an average of 23.8 points per game. And what of Gase, the miracle-worker who has turned Miami around in his first year as a head coach, winning nine of the last 11 games. The Dolphins' fate in Pittsburgh rests as heavily on Gase's shoulders as Ajayi's broad bows, but as he admits anything can happen in the postseason.
The Best-selling Car Revealed The 'All-New 2017 Ford Fiesta'
Ford said it updated and modernized the design of the Fiesta while also staying true to the small car's roots. Style will be the new base trim, with Zetec, Titanium and top-of-the-range Vignale models available too, along with plenty of opportunity for buyers to personalise their auto .
Thanksgiving, Black Friday sales up 9 percent
According to Adobe Digital Insights , it is expected to be the largest online shopping day in history. Instead, there is a comfortable online shopping, easy negotiations with the sellers and an instant home delivery. Ninety percent of everyone surfing the web in search of holiday deals is doing so to save money, while eight in ten of us say we shop on Cyber Monday to take advantage of free shipping.
With deals offered early, will shoppers buy on Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday sales increased by 10% to $540 million in early data from Adobe Digital Insights, with Star Wars Lego sets and Samsung 4K televisions among top sellers. Of those 135.9 million USA adults, 76 percent shopped in physical stores and 57 percent shopped online. Overall, this year's holiday season could ring up at $117 billion.
6 tips to protect yourself on Cyber Monday
Have you properly stored all your leftovers? Make sure your computer is equipped with the most current operating system and antivirus software, and download the latest update on your smartphone and/or tablet. "In most of the browsers, if it comes up red or if it doesn't look like its locked that usually indicates that the site isn't using a secure method to transfer your information".
Spartans hoping to upset Penn State in season finale
It was the kind of play football coaches forgive but don't forget. A victory over Northwestern on November 5 allowed MI to reach the 20-win mark with six matches to go in the 2016 regular season, matching their nine-win conference record from previous year .