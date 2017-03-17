Events
Viewership of 'O'Reilly Factor' drops without Bill O'Reilly
Kenny speaks to May on phone following snap election announcement
John Wall leads Wizards to playoff win
Can The Utah Jazz Do It Again In Game 2?
Raptors need to end slow-start tendency
Cuomo's college plan gets an 'F'
Top cop completes marathon for 1st time since 2013 bombings
Vettel leads in Bahrain practice, Hamilton trails
Easter will end corruption, recession in Nigeria - CAN
Deadline Approaching To File Taxes
Lena Dunham on Hannah's 'selfless' 'Girls' finale
Late surge gives Tar Heels title
Top Russian, Iranian Generals Condemn US Missile Strike
'Fate of the Furious' on track for biggest global opening ever
Radulov helps Canadiens beat Rangers 3-1 for series lead
Williams the OT hero as Caps beat Leafs in Game 5
The Capitals plan of attack on Friday was to lay the body and wear down Leafs minute eaters like Gardiner and Rielly and they were successful, as Alex Ovechkin hammered Gardiner twice and Washington forwards furiously forechecked and cycled the puck in the Toronto zone.
Thornton returns to lineup for Sharks in Game 3 vs. Oilers
The Oilers, who finished eighth in league scoring this season, and San Jose (19th) have turned a 3-2 league into a 2-1 league, and it's heading south with back-to-back Cam Talbot shutouts. "I like playing on the kill, especially in these games when we keep taking a lot (of penalties)". It all added up to the most lopsided playoff win in Sharks history and biggest shutout win in 10 years in the National Hockey League .
Busch and Gibbs team hope for breakthrough at Bristol
Paul Millsap Says the Wizards Played Like it was the MMA
Erin Moran, Joanie Cunningham in "Happy Days", dies at 56
French citizens in Montreal express mixed reactions to early election results
French voters send Macron, Le Pen to second round of presidential election
Where Does The Trump Rally Rank After 100 Days?
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella launches India-focused apps during Future Decoded event
Skype, which was once the defacto standard for Indians to connect with their kin overseas on video calls, has been on the verge of extinction, thanks to lighter weight WhatsApp video calls, Google+ video calls among others. Today at an event here in Mumbai , Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft has announced the launch of a lite version of Skype. India is expected to see the fastest internet growth worldwide, which would lead to significant economic and social changes across the board.
Apple iPhone 8 could feature a fingerprint scanner imbedded into the display
The patent details how the smartphone could use infrared emitters and sensors placed alongside the RGB LEDs to scan and detect the position of the finger on the screen. The analyst also revealed that battery wise, the iPhone 8 will be similar to the iPhone 7 Plus which had a 5.5 inch display. Although there are some mobile devices that already support wireless charging, the truth is that not many smartphones have the proper technology built-in in order to be equipped with this ...
US Department of Education gets WEB Du Bois' name wrong in tweet
Secretary of Education means the end of public schools as we know them, her critics have charged. He then argued for an education agenda that includes expanded school choices for students to help "climb the ladders of success". "I'm really excited to be here today with parents and educators, representing traditional public schools, charter public schools, home schools, private schools - a range of choices", she said.
England fall short of breaking All Blacks' winning record
A win would also give England the Triple Crown and mean they had become the first team in the Six Nations era to complete back-to-back Grand Slams. We are going to have more setbacks as we go to the World Cup. England must wait to achieve greatness under Eddie Jones. Ireland were disrupted by a late change when Jamie Heaslip was ruled out after suffering an injury in the warm-up, but it gave flanker Peter O'Mahony the chance to shine as he was promoted off the bench with CJ ...
The Champions League Quarter-Final Draw Has Been Made
Zidane said he had no preferences whether he would rather win the Spanish league or the Champions League with Madrid. Atletico Madrid are well capable of extending Sevilla's poor run here. Jamie Vardy versus that Atletico Madrid defense? Leicester face a tough task against Atletico who have reached the final in two of the last three seasons, but having the second leg at home could count in their favour.
'Iron Fist' adapted this Marvel character in the most sexist way possible
At first, he seems to be nothing more than a friendly face when he first arrives, but Bakuto's role increases dramatically in the final stretch of episodes that close out Season 1 of Iron Fist . However, the casting isn't the only reason critics are finding issue with " Iron Fist ", at least according to Jones. Personally, I think better writers than I have written more extensively about them, and I don't want to front-load these viewing notes with them (which isn't to say they won't ...
Tesla passes GM to become most valuable U.S. vehicle company
At the current valuation, Tesla's market cap is approaching $53 billion, compared to GM's market cap of almost $50 billion and Ford's roughly $45 billion market cap. Equities analysts predict that Tesla will post ($1.63) EPS for the current fiscal year. Ford reported that sales fell a worse-than-expected 7.2 percent, while Toyota sales dropped 2.1 percent, compared to the same period a year ago .
Trump to sign executive orders targeting trade abuses
The order will direct the Secretary of Homeland Security , in consultation with the Secretaries of Commerce and Treasury, to impose requirements and strengthen enforcement. During the campaign Trump regularly used China as a punching bag on trade and Navarro has made harsh comments about Beijing and its policies that they both say has caused millions of US job losses.
AP SPIN METER: Was Trump joking on health care?
So, it's fair to assume many fiscally conservative Republicans would demand budget cuts to make up for any decrease in revenue. Kellyanne Conway, Trump's White House counselor, said that's a function of a president who can make decisions in those meetings that the chief of staff needs to hear.
Trump to Return China's Visit Later This Year: Chinese State Media
Tillerson said Trump accepted Xi's invitation to visit China . Tillerson said Xi told Trump that he "understood that such a response was necessary when people are killing children" and expressed "an appreciation" to Trump for informing him of the number of missiles that were launched and explaining the rationale behind the strike.
US employers add just 98K jobs, as rate falls to 4.5 pct
The number of unemployed state residents fell to 40,300. The overall unemployment rate fell to 4.5 percent from 4.7 percent in February. Hampton Roads unemployment dropped from 4.7 percent to 4.5 percent from January to February and was down from 4.9 percent in February 2016.
South Africa's new finance minister notes 'mutual suspicion'
However, Zuma's reshuffle rallied support among powerful sections of the party that are hostile to banking interests they see Gordhan as representing. "I have told him that I would not agree with him on his reasoning to remove the minister of finance". The report alleged that Gordhan planned to meet with foreign forces in an attempt to overthrow the state during their planned trip overseas this week.
Trump aide urges defeat of Michigan member of Freedom Caucus
Dan Scavino records Donald Trump greeting audience members at a campaign rally in Bangor, Maine on June 29, 2016. The establishment Republican leadership version of that calumny was spoken recently by Representative Kevin Cramer, Republican of North Dakota, who told the New York Times , "We have to do some soul-searching internally to determine whether or not we are even capable of functioning as a governing body..." Moderates expressed a reluctance to vote quickly on a new bill.
North Korea may have tested new technology in latest missile
Susan Thornton, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, made the comment at a briefing on tomorrow's meeting between US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping. "With Trump in the past repeatedly accusing China of keeping its currency at artificially low levels against the dollar and stealing American jobs, the outcome of the meeting is something that remains unknown", FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga said.
This team should be supremely motivated to capture Game 2 at home and will play tough. With Jazz center Rudy Gobert out for Game 2 tonight, conventional wisdom says the Clippers will bounce back to earn a split in the series . The 203cm tall, 29-year-old from Adelaide has the nickname Slow-Mo Joe, but Jazz management and rival National Basketball Association coaches love him, including Los Angeles Clippers' Doc Rivers .
In Saturday's game, Middleton had 10 points with nine assists. Milwaukee's star averaged 24.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 4 regular-season against the Raptors. But we've had success doing it. A poor fourth quarter was the deal closer. NEED TO KNOW Boston point guard Isaiah Thomas is preparing to play Game 2 before flying out to Tacoma, Wash., to be with his family to finalize funeral arrangements for his younger sister Chyna Thomas, 22, who died in a auto accident early ...
Top cop completes marathon for 1st time since 2013 bombings
The men's race was an excellent two-man battle between 24-year-old Geoffrey Kirui of Kenya and the 30-year-old Rupp, as both competed in the third marathon of their careers. Marcel Hug of Switzerland edged 10-time victor Ernst Van Dyk at the finish line to win his third straight Boston Marathon wheelchair title in 1:18:04, breaking the 2012 course record.
Stevens: Thomas 'intention to play' after sister's death
There were moments in the beginning of this emotional game when it looked like Isaiah Thomas wasn't going to make it through. Isaiah Thomas took the floor to a deafening cheer for the Boston Celtics' playoff opener against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night, just a day after his sister was killed in a vehicle accident.
Radulov helps Canadiens beat Rangers 3-1 for series lead
The Canadiens won't be able to manage 58 shots in Game 3 in NY , so that should lead to fewer goals, as Lundqvist is still playing quite well. St. Louis Blues' David Perron (57) and Alex Pietrangelo (27) celebrate after their team scored the winning goal against the Minnesota Wild during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, April 14, 2017, in St.
Schumer Says GOP Division Gives Democrats A Chance To Save Obamacare
From where it started, the premium has doubled, and now my deductible has also doubled. The Medicaid expansion under Obamacare that has covered millions of people will be phased out by 2020 under the GOP bill. Marc Goldwein at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget put taxes on wealthier Americans into the context of the many pieces that go into the total package that is the Affordable Care Act.
Nintendo Switch Has an Early Release Date in the UAE
It's pretty impressive when you realise that they're a quarter the size of a Wii Remote. Later on, Cena shared his thoughts about the upcoming Nintendo Switch in an Interview with Sports Illustrated . There's definitely some small oddities that need to be ironed out. This is an interesting development for sure, as it goes to show that game developers have the option not to conform to what the Nintendo Switch offers.
A US Commander Works With Iraqi Forces To Fight 'Brutal Enemy' ISIS
This comes after they took the city's airport from the Islamic State. The Iraqi army on Sunday captured a major district in western Mosul amid an ongoing offensive to drive Daesh terrorist group from the northern city, according to a military commander.
BlackBerry introduces new KEYone Android smartphone: Here's everything you need to know
BlackBerry isn't dead, and the new BlackBerry KeyOne is aiming to underscore that, not least by giving physical keyboard lovers a new fix for their addiction. Only 4.5 inches diagonally in fact. TCL, also the parent group of Alcatel, launched the new BlackBerry KEYone at Mobile World in Barcelona on February 25.
Trump tamps down on illegal immigrants
John Roberts reported this morning on the Department of Homeland Security's new initiatives to crack down on illegal immigration and step up enforcement efforts. She also noted that Hudson County has a contract with ICE in which the county gets paid $110 per person per night for federal prisoners held in the county jail in Kearny - giving a "financial incentive" for ICE detentions, Wang said.